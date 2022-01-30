JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 500 students from across the region gathered at Richland High School on Saturday to show off their STEM skills at the Technology Student Association (TSA) Region 8 conference.
Michelle Zheng, a junior at Richland and a reporter for Pennsylvania TSA, said the national organization expands students’ knowledge of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and other areas.
“Our organization is supposed to focus on STEM, but it sees how technology is applied in pretty much every aspect of our life,” she said.
She added that Region 8 is Pennsylvania’s largest TSA region – and one of the most competitive, due to how successful its students are on a state and national level.
A total of 70 competitive events were available for middle and high school students.
Some of the categories in which students competed included speech competitions, computer-aided design, bringing children’s stories to life and Technology Bowl, which was described as “technology Jeopardy” by Rik Bhattacharyya, Pennsylvania TSA treasurer and a senior at State College Area High School.
Braden Thomas, TSA Region 8 president and a senior at Cambria Heights High School, believes one thing that keeps many students involved in TSA is knowing how far they can go.
“It’s also the competitive spirit in all of us – just knowing that we can move on from each level to nationals, and you kind of get to go and have this experience that is, for some, once in a lifetime if you move on,” he said.
Region 8 Vice President Melanie Greko, a senior at Richland High School, said that TSA has different opportunities for everyone.
“There’s an interest for everyone in it,” Greko said. “Video editing. Fashion design. Science. Engineering. Speech things. There’s something for everyone, and then outside of that, there’s our really cool leadership opportunities for people.”
She added that she has been able to make friends through TSA that she otherwise would not have met.
“It’s allowed me to make friends from across the state. If it wasn’t for TSA, I probably wouldn’t know anyone here, except for Michelle because we go to the same school,” she said, “so I know people I would have never known are some of my closest friends because of it.”
