EBENSBURG, Pa. – A handful of blighted properties throughout Cambria County are slated to be demolished by the end of the year.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, told the authority’s board members during its meeting Thursday that the authority is preparing for the next round of demolitions with Act 152 funds.
She said that the program currently has a balance of $104,886.47. The program obtains funds from a fee on individuals when they buy or sell property in the county.
Five properties are slated for demolition, They are 617 Summit Ave. in Ferndale Borough, 307 Spruce St. in Sankertown Borough, 27 Gilbert St. in Lower Yoder Township, 625 Kennedy Ave. in Johnstown and 236 First St. in East Conemaugh Borough.
According to Daly, all of the properties are residential, except the property in Lower Yoder Township.
“There is one commercial structure. It’s the old Gilbert Street school, and we’ve already had it tested and (the Department of Environmental Protection) has already had it cleared and we do not have to have it abated,” she said.
Daly explained to the board that the building partially collapsed.
“The roof was collapsed on it, and it is collapsing,” she said. “It’s a major hazardous structure, and we do have it cleared. We have it tested for DEP for asbestos and hazardous materials.”
Samuel Piccioni, the authority’s chairman, said he has seen positive community responses from the demolition of blighted structures in recent years.
“This continues to be a success for us as a board and a success for our community,” he said.
According to Daly, the authority anticipates putting the projects out to bid by the end of August or beginning of September, with the contract being awarded in October. Work can then begin in October, with up to 45 days to complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.