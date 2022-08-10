SOMERSET, Pa. – Additional wood and rocky refuges for fish will be added to Somerset Lake, which is being refilled following a $8 million spillway improvement project.
According to two local lawmakers, $40,000 in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission funds was awarded to the Somerset Lake Improvement Project.
The structures are designed to allow fish to thrive in lakes – and thus to allow anglers to fish for bigger catches.
This project will fulfill Phase Two of ongoing habitat improvement efforts that began when the lake was drawn down.
Additional funding for the project was provided by the Somerset Lake Action Committee, according to state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, and state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette.
“It’s important that we do everything possible to protect and enhance wildlife habitats at Somerset Lake to attract outdoor enthusiasts to this great lake,” Metzgar said. “I am thankful to see this project receive crucial funding so anglers can take advantage of this tremendous opportunity.”
The funding for the fish habitats will be awarded through a National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP) grant.
“Because of this grant, Somerset Lake is closer to becoming a destination for anglers as large-scale fish habitat improvements continue. The money will also contribute to making the waterway healthier so people can enjoy the lake for years to come,” Stefano said.
