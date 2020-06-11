ST. MICHAEL – Forty banners are decorating Locust Street utility poles to recognize Adams Township residents who served their country.
The Forest Hills Hometown Heroes banners project was launched after St. Michael American Legion Auxiliary member Lisa Sivec heard about a similar project in another state.
“I came back to the auxiliary and said, ‘We need to do this,’ ” Sivec said at the Legion post, 966 Locust St.
The banners carry photos of those who served, ranging from World War I to active duty military, auxiliary member Marj Shingle said.
The veteran’s name, branch of military and era of service are featured on the banner.
Each 24-by-48-inch, double-sided banner is sponsored by an individual or family. The $200 sponsorship covers the cost of creating the banner, as well as expenses for hanging banners on poles and removing them every year for two years, Shingle explained.
“It’s not a fundraiser,” Shingle said. “We are not making any money off of this. It’s just honoring veterans.”
The banners were supposed to be up by Memorial Day, but restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 delayed the project. They will remain up through Veterans Day.
More banners will be added in coming years as the project continues, Sivec said.
“I’ve gotten six or eight inquiries since they started going up,” she said.
Adams Township and Penelec have approved the display of up to 100 banners on utility poles along the entire length of Locust Street through St. Michael and Sidman.
The banners were made by RPM Signs, 624 Lamberd Ave., Geistown. Barclay Electric, of Sidman, provided a truck and crews to hang the banners.
Applications for next year’s banners are available at the American Legion post.
More information is available by email at Fhhometownheroes@yahoo.com.
