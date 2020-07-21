The San Francisco-based airline that boosted both passengers and commercial flights to Johnstown’s airport before the COVID-19 shutdown wants to continue serving the region – and pitched the option of adding direct flights to the New York area next year.
But it has competition from three other carriers, including a midwestern carrier proposing to offer flights to Chicago.
The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport’s air carrier, Boutique Air, Utah-based SkyWest, Massachusetts-based Cape Air and former carrier Southern Airways Express are all vying to land the airport’s Essential Air Service contract – a bolstered level of interest that local airport officials said will give them plenty to think about over the next few weeks.
“This is going to be a more difficult decision than it has in the past because we have carriers here offering different approaches,” said Authority Chairman Jim Loncella.
SkyWest is pledging to operate 12 round trip flights a week on its 50-seat CRJ2000 “Twinjet” planes, while others – Boutique included – are promising to offer 30 or more per week on their smaller planes.
And this time around, carriers aren’t just offering flights from Johnstown to Baltimore/Washington and Pittsburgh.
Boutique, which has interline or code share agreements with United and American Airlines, proposed “the New York area” as a potential option as a partial change to its current BWI and Pittsburgh arrangement.
SkyWest, which touted its interline agreement with United – one of several it has secured – is proposing flights to Washington-Dulles and Chicago O’Hare – one of the nation’s biggest airports. One of Southern’s four proposals listed Philadelphia’s airport as an option with Pittsburgh or Washington.
Cape Air, which also has interline agreements with the nation’s major carriers, is proposing 30 flights a week to Johnstown’s current destinations – BWI and Pittsburgh at a total Essential Air Program subsidy that is approximately $500,000 less a year than Boutique’s cost.
Johnstown’s airport leaders jettisoned Southern for Boutique three years ago and saw its new carrier increase flights, overall reliability and add additional weekend flights over the past year.
Over the past year, the company established a maintenance facility on the airport grounds, which now employs 17 people and has enabled the airline to boost its completion rate to 99% the past few months.
Boutique currently offers 35 round trips a week through Johnstown on its executive-style, eight-seat planes.
SkyWest is proposing direct flights to two busy international air hubs – Chicago and Washington-Dulles – but would only offer a fraction of the weekly flights.
Cape Air and Southern also made proposals involving 30 flights.
“This is probably going to be the most important decision we’ve made as a board ... it’s going to affect the long-term viability of this airport one way or another,” Loncella said, urging fellow members to do their research.
“We’ve got work to do but we’re prepared to tackle it,” said Mike Parrish, board member and emplanement committee member.
The board noted it’ll also lean on results of a $10,000 study that surveyed air travel customers in the Greater Johnstown region about their destinations and travel desires.
Committee members are planning to meet with officials from at least three of the air carriers July 30 and Parrish indicated that will likely include first-hand looks at the planes that would carry passengers to and from the airport.
A special meeting will follow Aug. 5 for the board to make its recommendation, which must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 7, Loncella said.
The federal department will make the final decision – but “our recommendation certainly carries a lot of weight,” he said.
Blair County’s Martinsburg airport officials had three suitors – Southern and Boutique and Cape Air – and has already written to the U.S. Department of Transportation recommending a switch from its current carrier, Southern, to Boutique.
In their letter, officials with the Altoona-area airport cited the convenience of having Boutique’s Johnstown maintenance facility less than an hour away, noting it would allow plane issues to be addressed nearby and keep flight reliability strong.
Loncella credited Boutique for making “positive” inroads over the past two years and attracting loyal customers.
“But we’re still doing our due diligence,” he said. “No one’s out of the running right now.”
