Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when a suspected electrical fire severely damaged their home in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
“Two people were home,” Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said. “They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.”
The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Thomas Avenue but was spreading quickly through the former duplex home when city crews arrived. Additional firefighters from Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire companies were dispatched to join the response.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Statler said.
Emergency medical units from West Hills, West End, Seventh Ward and East Hills EMS were sent to the scene.
A state police fire marshal is investigating.
