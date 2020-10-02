Three Johnstown men will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of forcing a 19-year-old woman to have sex inside a Dale Borough home in July last year under threat of bodily harm, authorities said.
Louie Angle Guadalupe, 24, of the 700 block of Messenger Street; Kennedy Michael Jolly, 31, of the 900 block of Central Avenue; and Eurick Antonio Smith, 28, of the 1300 block of Hope Street, were ordered on Friday to stand trial following a 2 1/2-hour preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Ferndale police charged them with rape and related counts.
A woman testified that she and a friend were cleaning a house in Windber on July 31, 2019, in exchange for two bricks of heroin when they were accused of stealing money.
The woman said Guadalupe drove them a house in Ferndale. The woman said she was told “I had to go and prostitute myself” until the debt was paid.
“They threatened to kill us and hurt our family,” she said.
The woman said she was taken to a house in the Dale Borough section of Johnstown.
The woman testified that Guadalupe made threats when Smith and Jolly were not in the room. Pittsburgh attorneys Kenneth Haber and Andrew Stiffler, who represent Smith and Jolly, argued the charges be dropped because their clients made no threats.
Altoona attorney Matthew Dombrosky argued for dismissal, saying that the victim had admitted to smoking marijuana.
Dombrosky argued that the sex was consensual.
Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said that the woman had sex against her will.
“She was crying,” Bolton Penna said. “She said ‘no’ and ‘stop,’ and everyone of them kept going.”
Smith and Jolly are charged with rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.
Police charged Guadalupe with rape, sexual assault, involuntary servitude, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault. Charges of terroristic threats and simple assault were dismissed.
Jolly is in Cambria County Prison. Smith and Guadalupe are free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.