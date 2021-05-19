Greater Johnstown School Board incumbents Edwin Mikesic, Tony Belskey and Leland Wood have all secured spots on November’s ballot.
The trio will be joined by Michael Allen and Missy Spaugy, who also made the cut in Tuesday’s primary election, in vying for four at-large positions on the school board.
“It means a lot,” Belskey said about the unofficial results.
He was appointed to the board in January when a vacancy was created by Jason Moore’s resignation.
Belskey said the main goal of the board is to “provide the best education possible” to the students of the district.
The Roxbury resident also said he believes there’s a good group of current members in place, as well as a good superintendent and assistant superintendent.
“We’re all working together,” he added.
All candidates on the primary ballot were cross-filed, and Mikesic collected the most votes on both tickets, with roughly 17% on each.
He was followed by Allen on the Democratic side, who had 14.5%, Belskey with 14.3% and Spaugy, who landed 12%. Spaugy was nearly edged out by Wood but pulled ahead by two votes to secure her spot.
On the Republican ticket, Mikesic was followed by Wood with 13.2%, Allen with 13% (630) and Belskey, who took 13% (629).
Challengers John DeBartola, Robin Kmetz, Saki Taranto and Lonnie Rietscha did not make it through on either ticket.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Spaugy said. “I’m just really humbled by the whole thing.”
The Tanneryville resident has run a write-in campaign for the board before but not made it.
She said having not only had her name on the primary ballot, but also advancing to the next stage, meant a lot. Looking forward, she expects November’s competition to be a challenge but is excited to go up against Allen and the incumbents.
