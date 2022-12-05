JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The man fatally injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash on Friday after his vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver’s pickup was named on Monday as Kawon Clee Mooring, 24, of West Lawn, Berks County.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Mooring was driving a box truck that was struck by a Ford F-250 on the toll road in Jefferson Township, Somerset County, near the Westmoreland County border.
Mooring died in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room after being flown to Johnstown by medical helicopter, state police have said.
The driver of the pickup, 27-year-old Dustin Brant, of Latrobe, died at the scene of the crash. An investigating state trooper said Brant was driving the wrong way on the Turnpike at speeds approaching 100 mph when he collided with Mooring’s truck.
The crash remains under investigation.
