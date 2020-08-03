After years of delays and eventually a two-month postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28th Military Police Company Retired Association will finally get the opportunity to honor the fallen from their organization during a monument dedication at Johnstown’s Central Park on Saturday.
A keystone-shaped granite rock – that is already in place – honors those who died in the line of duty: Sgt. Daniel Lightner Jr. (Hollidaysburg) and Sgt. Keith A. Bennett (Holtwood) in Iraq, Sgt. Robert Fike (Conneautville) and Sgt. Bryan Hoover (Elizabeth) in Afghanistan, and Spc. Kirsten Fike (Bear Lake) in Arizona near the U.S./Mexico border.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with social distancing protocols in place and hand sanitizer and masks available for guests.
Organizers planned to hold the event on Memorial Day, but then the pandemic hit.
That delay occurred after the association spent about a half-decade trying to get the monument placed at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 28th Division Shrine in Boalsburg. But that plan never materialized. Instead, the monument has been installed in Johnstown, which was home to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard company that was organized on March 24, 1964.
“We’ve wanted to do this for so long,” said Duane Webb, a member of the 28th Military Police Company Retired Association who has helped organize the dedication. “It’s like a blessing that it’s finally able to happen, that we are able to recognize these folks, let the families know that we really believe in them. The ones on that monument were such a big part of the unit.”
Organizers scaled down the activities due to restrictions on crowd sizes during the pandemic.
“We had to cut it back from what our original plan was,” Webb said. “We were going to have a reception afterwards up at the armory. With the limitations on the gatherings right now, we just scratched that all together. So we’re just doing the ceremony itself.”
The association wanted to honor the fallen from as far back as World War I. Some research was done, but not enough confirmed information could be found to develop a full record from the first half of the 20th century. However, in the process of looking through records, the group found two surviving members of the company who served during World War II. One of those individuals, Allan Atwell, from Clifton Park, New York, plans to attend the event.
“It was a lot that couldn’t be verified, so we had to pretty much scratch the World War I and World War II folks,” Webb said. “But that’s where we got to get in touch with our last two surviving (World War II) members. I met both of them last year.”
Atwell is expected to be among approximately 100 people in attendance, including three dozen family members of Lightner, Bennett, Robert Fike, Hoover and Kirsten Fike, along with Brigadier Gen. Larry Powell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.