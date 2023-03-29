JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local feeding efforts will be getting a boost from more than $280,000 in federal funding.
Besides getting more fresh and healthy foods to low-income families, the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will help families learn how to prepare, cook and preserve the food and even grow their own, said Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
“This Community Food Projects grant through the USDA National Institute for Agriculture is an opportunity to strengthen food security through a systems-based approach to sourcing, growing, storing and educating people about food,” Myers said. “It’s an ambitious plan to reduce hunger by 2% in the Greater Johnstown region.”
The United Way has been working with eight other organizations to increase access to local, healthy foods, food-related education and expand the capacity of the Local Foods, Local Places program, which reinvests in local neighborhoods to develop food systems.
SNAP at the Market is one of the coalition’s projects that will benefit from the funding by providing more Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly called food stamps) benefits for fresh produce at the Downtown Johnstown Farmers Market.
Getting food to the families may only be half the battle, Myers said.
“We make a lot of assumptions when we donate food,” she said, “but we also have to be sure they know how to cook it.”
The 1889 Center for Population Health will get funding support for its cooking classes throughout the community, including Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy.
Healthy food programs will also be available for young children in Head Start and Early Head Start, teaching them where their food comes from, along with classes for preserving food.
Cambria County Backpack Project and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy will be provided commercial refrigerator access with funds from the grant.
The nine groups involved are the United Way, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, the 1889 Foundation, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, Cambria County Backpack Project, Trinity Farms Center for Healing, Benshoff Farms, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and Vision Together 2025.
In the state, more than 1.1 million people face hunger and nearly 350,000 of them are children, according to the USDA Feeding America program.
“The childhood food insecurity rate in Cambria County is nearly 3% higher than the national average at 19%,” Myers said.
“We’re taking a holistic approach to address that need.”
Results of the local grant project will be reported publicly, as plans are developed to help the programs sustain themselves into the future.
