PORTAGE, Pa. – When NFL player Damar Hamlin’s life was saved on Jan. 2 using CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) after a sudden cardiac event, Jean Kinley and Kelly Penatzer thought it was “the right time” to push a longtime goal – getting at least one AED at every field in Cambria County where children play.
“We both have always thought that there should be an AED on Little League fields because if a kid gets hit in the chest with a ball, it’s bad news,” said Jean Kinley, who was an emergency medical technician for 45 years.
She added that getting funding had been tough, but Hamlin’s accident helped to show the need for AEDs.
Kinley said that 27 AEDs were distributed Tuesday at Portage Area Ambulance Association for baseball fields in municipalities across the county. The people who picked them up were shown how to use them. The devices were purchased with $45,000 in grants from the 1889 Foundation and donations from businesses, individuals and municipalities.
“I think AEDs should be everywhere, every sporting event, every complex, every social building, but the price of the mission is so expensive and to do that is difficult,” said Penatzer, a nurse. “I think that anywhere there’s any sporting event or gathering of people, that’s definitely a big, big point that they should be there.”
Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation, said the decision to issue the grants was not a hard one.
“We’re just very thankful to be able to be part of it and that our funding is able to help jump-start so that they could do the rest,” Mann said.
Penatzer said that having AEDs available and having people trained to use them is more important as ambulance services are “being spread thin” due to a variety of issues.
One of the municipal donors to the project was Cambria Township, which also received one of the devices. Supervisor Tom Merryweather said the supervisors didn’t think twice about contributing.
“We have a lot of outdoor events. We have soccer during the fall and football during the fall. We have baseball games out there. We do a lot of pavilion rentals in the summer,” Merryweather said.
He added that having the device in the township may have other benefits.
“We may even need it. We could be out there doing something and something could happen. You just never know,” he said.
D.J. Lambing, president of the East Taylor Jackson Little League, said something happening on the field is always a source of worry.
“After the NFL player, you hope to never, ever, ever see that with kids playing Little League baseball, but it can happen. Then we also have parents and grandparents and a lot of people there, and just having it because our ambulance is close, but if they’re busy it’s not as close,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll hang on the wall and it will never be touched, but it’s a peace of mind that it’s there.”
