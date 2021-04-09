Highlighting its mission to “build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all,” the Greater Johnstown YMCA is preparing to launch four programs to improve the health of adults with specific risk factors for disease.
The programs, along with expanding free and reduced-price membership opportunities and ongoing renovations, are supported by a $230,000 grant announced Friday by the 1889 Foundation.
“Physical activity is a key part of maintaining and improving health,” foundation President Susan Mann said in a press release. “The YMCA offers a wide variety of accessible, affordable programs that encourage people in our region to exercise and live a healthy lifestyle. We are delighted to fund programs that will help people improve their physical and mental health, as well as to support physical renovations to the YMCA’s facility that will help programming across the board.”
The new programs include cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes prevention, blood pressure self-monitoring and obesity impact.
Each will feature classes, workshops and coaching to help the targeted participants manage their health and reduce the risk from their conditions, said Shawn Sebring, YMCA CEO.
“The grant will help cover the cost of staff training,” he said. “We are trying to make sure they are widely available.”
The cardiac rehab program utilizes the facility’s existing workout equipment.
“Some of our fitness team will be available to monitor and set up programs after they are discharged from the hospital’s rehab program,” Sebring said.
The grant also will expand the scholarship fund for more adults who can’t afford memberships. A middle school program will begin in the fall, allowing students to earn membership scholarships through community service, academics and program involvement.
Finally, the grant will allow the YMCA to complete renovations that include a new game room designed as a multi-use space for socialization among young adults and the conversion of two of the facility’s three racquetball courts into a fitness training room for all ages.
“Obviously, the pandemic has been a difficult time for the YMCA,” Sebring said. “We are grateful to the 1889 Foundation for helping us to continue to expand the services we offer. We are excited because we expect the 1889 Foundation’s generous grant will help us leverage additional funding from other sources.”
