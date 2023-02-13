WINDBER, Pa. – Windber resident Ken Lowry waited for years to see the small deteriorating bridge on his end of 22nd Street to see upgrades.
But now, it appears those repairs will signal the end of vehicle traffic on the bridge.
“First, you were telling us our bridge was going to get replaced,” he told council Monday during a public meeting. “Now you’re telling us we’ll have to walk across it to get home.”
Lowry was among a few dozen borough residents raising concerns during a PennDOT presentation regarding plans to replace one borough bridge and turn another – his neighborhood’s – into a pedestrian bridge.
As part of a project already several years in the making, a 24th Street bridge will be replaced but the smaller 22nd Street span will be closed to vehicle traffic.
The latter bridge has been deteriorating for years and PennDOT District 9 Senior Project Manager Nicki Donahoe told the crowd that it would likely cost an extra $1 million above the estimated $400,000 cost to make the crumbling bridge vehicle-safe.
Some borough residents faulted council for “dragging their feet” on the project, saying it could have been addressed at a lower cost years ago.
But Donahoe said the neighborhood’s “Historic District” designation is the biggest issue.
Federal funds needed to do the work require reviews for historic structure – and for upgrades to meet those standards – even if a bridge doesn’t seem historic or architecturally unique at all.
That frustrated Windber resident John Boyer, who has lived on 22nd Street for 30 years.
He noted that most residents on the street are retirees.
And when emergencies arise, these changes – tentatively expected to occur in 2026 – will mean longer response times, Boyer said.
“If there’s an emergency .... fire trucks or ambulances are going to have to drive past us now and go the whole way around our neighborhood to Stadium Drive,” said Boyer, who has lived on the street for 30 years. “If the borough can spend $1 million to fix the 24th Street bridge, why not spend the same for this one?”
Donahoe and borough officials estimated the change might mean another 30 seconds.
Council President John Holden said borough officials understand their frustrations – and that no one wants to cause additional hardships.
He said they’ve tried to figure out ways around the historic district guidelines to no avail.
“But our hands are tied,” he said, citing funding concerns. “Either way, we’re stuck.”
On the project’s timing, he said 22nd Street residents also could have stepped forward sooner to raise their concerns about the project, saying it has been a common council agenda item for several years.
At this point, even if council and state came up with extra funds to redo or replace the bridge to meet the higher standard, it would set the project back years and strip away state and federal funds secured for the planned Graham Avenue widening project, she said.
That includes the costs for design work and similar preliminary work, which would mean Windber Borough would be on the hook to repay those costs, Donahoe said.
“We’re trying to make the best decision for the entire borough,” Holden said.
Donahoe thanked residents for attending the meeting to raise concerns – even if Monday’s meeting didn’t yield solutions to them.
“When a structure is in a historic district, there’s a review process every time federal funds are involved,” she said. “It can frustrate us, too. But it’s unavoidable.”
