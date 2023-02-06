JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Everyone should know to call 911 in an emergency.
But last year, 1,700 people in Cambria and Somerset counties called 211 to get help before their situations became emergencies.
Supported by the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the United Way of Pennsylvania, the PA 211 network provides connections to help with such things as higher utility costs, affordable housing, emergency shelter, food pantries, holiday gifts, finding jobs and medical assistance.
“If you aren’t sure where to start, begin with 211,” local United Way President Karen Struble Myers said. “PA 211 strives to be the first, most essential resource to all Pennsylvanians who need help.”
The free, confidential, phone or text service is available 24/7 to connect Pennsylvanians with a full range of health and human services in their area. There is also a search tool and online chat connection with resource navigators at www.pa211.org.
Through all channels, PA 211 served well over a million Pennsylvanians in 2022.
In this area, the 211 program connects individuals with such agencies as the Women’s Help Center, the United Way’s Diaper Bank, Somerset County YMCA’s Warm Hearts, Catholic Charities Mary and Martha House and local food banks.
“It’s really a great service,” United Way spokesman Rick Kazmer said. “It’s always there with trained professionals who really make a difference.”
The program also provides an online dashboard that shows service providers the greatest needs in each county, region or legislative district in Pennsylvania.
To help mark 211 Day on Saturday, the United Way and PA 211 are unveiling a new chat translation tool at www.pa211.org to allow people to interact with 211 in 75 different languages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.