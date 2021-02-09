SOMERSET – Twenty tourism-focused Somerset County businesses – including bed and breakfasts, outdoor recreation groups and Jennerstown Speedway – received a share of $202,649 to market themselves to visitors at a time when many of them need the help, county officials said Tuesday.
Nearly one year into a trend of COVID-19 shutdowns, restrictions and hardships that have keep much of the nation at home compared to previous years, Somerset County and Go Laurel Highlands – the longtime Laurel Highlands Convention and Visitors Bureau – dolled out tourism grants totaling as much as $30,000 to 20 groups "at a critical time," in Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes' words.
Through a county grant selection committee, Somerset works with the Laurel Highlands group annually to distribute funds from the county hotel tax – fees on lodging stays – to support local tourism efforts.
This year, the largest recipients included Seven Springs Mountain Resort, which operates three skiing destinations, along with Jennerstown Speedway and the Lodge at Indian Lake.
Seven Springs plans to use its $30,000 to market itself this winter to the Pittsburgh region.
Jennerstown Speedway's $30,000 award will be used to debut podcasts about 2021 events, as well as TV and digital ads, while the Lodge at Indiana Lake, which relaunched over the past several years, will invest its $25,000 grant to market its facility and host a bridal show to draw more bookings in the region, GO Laurel Highlands' Executive Director Ann Nemanic said.
Destinations such as the Quecreek Mine Rescue Site ($5,000) and Mountain Ridge Trails Resort ($23,061) also received advertising support.
"As we all know, the tourism sector was hit very hard by the pandemic," she said.
The awards will give all of them a chance to welcome people back to a beautiful region that has plenty to offer, Nemanic added.
All 20 qualified applications were awarded funds this year, she said.
Two were bed and breakfasts – the Levi Deal Mansion ($2,500) and Yoder's Guest House ($5,000) – while three area historical groups, including Somerset Historical Center, Springs Historical Society and Meyersdale Area Historical Society, whose $10,000 award will enable the group to continue staffing the facility.
Somerset County Rails to Trails received $3,730 funds to continue employing staff at its Rockwood welcome center, which sits along the Great Allegheny Passage.
Each must provide a 25% match toward the funds, Nemanic said.
More than $5.5 million has been awarded countywide since Somerset's hotel tax-based grant program debuted in 2002. The program also helps fund trail maintenance.
The tourism grant program awarded $585,000 in 2020 following a record year, making this year's allotment a fraction of that total. But Nemanic said Somerset County was also the only county in the Laurel Highlands region to award tourism grants in 2021.
While the county saw its annual hotel stays drop last year, it wasn't as severe as many other counties, she said.
Nemanic said winter recreation was likely a reason and early reports indicate that the start to 2021 is also looking good for the same reason.
"The snow is helping," Walker said. "I know some of our businesses are relying on it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.