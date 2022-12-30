JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Johnstown region was highly relevant in statewide politics this year.
All of the major-party candidates in the commonwealth’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races campaigned locally during the general election cycle, as did a procession of Republicans seeking their party’s nominations in the primaries.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, launched his successful general election campaign for governor at an outdoor event in Johnstown.
“I’ve seen too many communities ignored,” Shapiro said at the gathering, explaining why he chose Johnstown as a starting point. “Too many forgotten. Too many people left out.”
Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz each held multiple events locally when running for Senate.
Fetterman beat Oz, and Shapiro defeated state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a retired Army colonel. The local area went contrary to those results, though, with Oz and Mastriano overwhelmingly carrying Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
Pricey House race
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, won re-election in the 72nd Legislative District, which played an important role in Democrats winning 102 state House of Representatives elections to Republicans’ 101. Burns defeated Republican Renae Billow in a district that was redrawn following the 2020 U.S. Census to include Johnstown.
The two candidates and their parties spent more than $1 million combined, making it what is believed to be the most expensive local or state race in Cambria County history, according to multiple party officials and fundraisers involved in area politics.
“But that just goes to show you how expensive campaigns have become, and it’s out of control,” Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro said in the days after the general election.
GOP dominance
Meanwhile, all other local races were won by Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, in the 13th Congressional District; U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, in the 14th Congressional District; and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, in Pennsylvania’s 32nd Senatorial District.
Also successful were a group of incumbent Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives – state Reps. Jim Rigby in the 71st Legislative District, Carl Walker Metzgar in the 69th, Leslie Rossi in the 59th and Jesse Topper in the 78th.
Republican Rep.-elect Dallas Kephart is set to replace retiring Rep. Tommy Sankey, also a Republican, in the 73rd District.
“What’s surprising is how little big surprises there were,” said G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University, discussing statewide results in an interview shortly after Election Day.
Redistricting altered local congressional representation.
All of Cambria County was placed into Pennsylvania’s new 13th Congressional District. Part of the county is currently in the 15th District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre. Almost all of Somerset County was brought into the 14th, represented by Reschenthaler.
Those changes will go into effect when the 118th Congress begins in January.
