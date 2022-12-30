2022: YEAR IN REVIEW | Galleria, gas leak among impact stories ... Region battled COVID-19 case surges,fentanyl-driven overdoses

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Some of the region’s most prominent landmarks – U.S. Route 219, the Johnstown train station and The Johnstown Galleria included – generated big headlines in 2022.
But as Greater Johnstown and the nation emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so too did fallout from more than two years of COVID-19 struggles – including rebounds in gun violence and drug overdoses.
The region also saw big stories in a natural gas leak, transportation projects, a debate over a plan involving immigrant workers and legal challenges for members of local law enforcement.
Here’s a look at the top local stories of 2022 as selected by The Tribune-Democrat news team.
Rager Mountain leak
One Cambria County story drew national headlines in 2022.
A sudden natural gas leak at a storage facility on Rager Mountain in Jackson Township released 1.29 billion cubic feet of gas containing the greenhouse gas methane into the environment over an approximately 12-day span.
The uncontrolled leak drew attention from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which took a series of actions against facility operator Equitrans Midstream Corp. – and from environmental groups, which said the methane release added up to the pollutant equivalent of approximately 7,000 tanker trucks of gasoline.
Residents of the area said they could hear the gas release from miles away.
The DEP’s orders have included requiring Equitrans to:
• cease injection of natural gas into the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir until an audit has been completed and injection approved by DEP;
• monitor all storage wells in the Rager Mountain Gas Storage Reservoir and surrounding soil for gas migration;
• mitigate and/or control gases coming or migrating from the storage wells.
Trains and cars
The region’s leaders have been working for decades to complete U.S. Route 219 from Ebensburg to Interstate 68 in Maryland through Somerset County, and to add a second Amtrak passenger train route between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg through Johnstown.
Both goals gained major momentum in 2022.
Backed by funding from the bipartisan infrastructure deal, state Department of Transportation officials have added the final segment of the Route 219 project to the state’s construction plan – scheduling it to begin in 2028.
More than $53 million in funds have also been secured for the six-mile addition’s final design and right-of-way acquisition – a precursor to construction.
In Johnstown, state and local leaders were also able to take advantage of a Biden administration push to upgrade rail service.
In June, the U.S. Department of Transportation and line owner Norfolk Southern reached a deal to allow a second round-trip Amtrak train to travel through Johnstown daily.
For years, the price tag appeared to put the project out of reach. But more than $20 million alone will be spent to improve sections of line in Johnstown and Portage prior to a planned 2025 debut.
“It’s a big step forward that Norfolk came to the table and agreed to this. For a long time, a lot of people were saying this would never happen,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, who pushed for the project as the Senate’s Transportation Committee chairman.
Refugees controversy
The Johnstown community wasn’t as united on a proposal to bring Afghanistan refugees to the area earlier this year.
Mike Tedesco, then-CEO of Vision Together 2025, and the group’s board came under fire after details emerged that the plan was already in motion, despite continued comments stating otherwise.
The idea was pitched as a way to begin reversing Johnstown’s population loss and fill lingering manufacturing job vacancies. But some residents – and all three of Greater Johnstown’s state lawmakers – criticized the move and its details, including the number of refugees, as too secretive.
By September, Tedesco had resigned from Vision to pursue “other entrepreneurial opportunities.”
Vision Together 2025, which oversees a broad list of grassroots efforts to improve the community, continues searching for a new CEO.
Law enforcement woes
Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was already facing criminal charges in Somerset County, accused of sexual assault, when the year began.
But while awaiting trial, he was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring after violating bond conditions for an alleged March vehicle pursuit in Windber.
Thomas is also accused of assaulting his wife during a drive home from a Cambria County bar in 2021 – allegations he and his wife both deny.
In July, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the Windber vehicle incident – careless driving and speeding.
In his Somerset County case, he has hired a well-known forensic pathologist, 91-year-old Cyril Wecht, to serve as an expert in his defense. Jury selection is scheduled for January.
With Thomas’ law license suspended, the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office is now being run by Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar.
Cambria County’s chief detective, Kristy Freoni, also is facing charges in court, accused in an alleged domestic incident at her residence following a concert in early December. Freoni is accused of striking her partner in the face, injuring him.
She is currently suspended without pay. Because Freoni’s department operates under the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, the case has been referred to the state Office of Attorney General to avoid a conflict of interest.
Hope for Galleria
The Johnstown Galleria started 2022 locked in a bank auction, while a continued flow of stores exited the 800,000-square-foot shopping center in Richland Township.
But following a $3 million sale, Leo Karruli, a transplant from Florida and native of Europe, has been using a hands-on “owner/operator” approach to bring new life to the mall.
Karruli has already filled the mall’s food court with eateries featuring a wide array of ethnic cuisine – Puerto Rican, Jamaican and Mexican food included – while CJ’s Surf and Turf moved into a vacant dine-in space downstairs.
Roller Glo – a skating rink – is under construction and several shops have moved in among 24 total leases signed, according to Karruli. Some involve lease signees who have not yet moved into the mall, he said.
Ditko’s web of support
Comic artist Steve Ditko created some of the medium’s most recognizable characters – Spider- Man and Doctor Strange included.
But despite a career that spanned decades and included work for giants such as DC Comics and Marvel Comics, the Johnstown native received little fanfare for his creations, except from the industry’s most loyal fans.
Over the past year, Ditko’s family and the Johnstown community have found unique ways to honor him – including art exhibits at Bottle Works and three Marvel-authorized murals being created by local residents and artists.
The first mural was installed this spring on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown, while the second will be installed behind Bottle Works’ Tulip Building in Cambria City. Another is planned in 2023.
Ditko Ink was formed over the past year by Ditko’s family with the mission of sharing and preserving stories about his life and work.
“He was my brother,” said Pat Ditko, 87, “and he was my hero.”
Airport shows growth
The year started out as a bumpy ride for John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, as a nationwide pilot shortage for the 50-seat jets that SkyWest Airlines flies threatened to cause the carrier to pull out of the Johnstown region.
SkyWest brought reliability and non-stop flights to two destinations a year earlier – and after negotiations with board officials over the summer, the carrier is staying put.
Efforts continue to help carriers and businesses succeed at the Richland Township airport.
In partnership with St. Francis University, which has a pilot training school on site, steps are in the works to add a 16-month aviation maintenance training program to address another industry shortage – mechanics.
Renovations have also been approved to add a Flair of Country Café at the terminal, while other renovations include a rental car wash facility and a new hangar.
Cambrian Hills Development Group is also working to bring an aircraft maintenance company to a planned “shell hangar” within a section of the airport that is approved as an opportunity zone.
Separately, a lobbying firm is also working with airport officials to lure an ultra-low-cost carrier that could add non-stop flights to Florida from the Johnstown area. The group has met with three carriers this winter and plans to meet a fourth about the idea in January.
Mixed virus news
Thanks to omicron subvariants, a highly contagious form of COVID-19 sent local case counts skyrocketing at the start of 2022. Cambria County averaged 300 new cases per day at one point in late January.
But the continued rollout of vaccinations was credited with preventing death rates from setting records as well.
Case loads – and hospitalizations – dropped sharply in the spring, and at-home tests became far more common.
Omicron-specific boosters were released by fall, at a point when many health officials were concerned that the nation could see another seasonal surge.
Health officials continue urging the public – particularly those at highest risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications – to continue getting boosters as needed.
But 2022 also marked a point when more people went back to routines – travel, entertainment and indoor dining included.
But two somewhat isolating years also had lingering consequences ...
Overdoses, homicides
Johnstown – and most of the nation – saw years of declines in drug overdose deaths reversed over the past two years.
Cambria County saw 94 overdose deaths in 2021 – just two short of the county’s record high, set in 2016. The U.S. set a new record with more than 107,000 fatal overdoses.
Both national and local officials in the drug treatment communities cited pandemic stresses – and switches from in- person to virtual support in 2020 – for leading to relapses.
But another trend that saw drug organizations slip the powerful opioid fentanyl into more and even unlikely drugs – cocaine, methamphetamine and counterfeit pills among them – also was behind the surge.
Half of Cambria County’s fatal overdoses in 2021 involved mixes of fentanyl and uppers, such as cocaine.
By November, state lawmakers who recognized the trend took action against fentanyl. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law decriminalizing testing strips that can be used to check for traces of the potent drug in other substances.
Local homicide numbers rose the past two years, with 10 in Cambria County in 2022.
Some involved shootings on Johnstown streets – one of which left both gunmen dead after shots were fired on Broad Street in Cambria City. Authorities said Ethan Williams, 22, who was previously acquitted at trial of a 2017 homicide, and Delaware County resident Elliott Ruff, 30, both died due to gunshot wounds after opening fire on one another from their vehicles.
In Indiana County, eight people were charged in October, accused of kidnapping and killing a teen over a “personal grievance,” authorities said. Seven of the accused are residents of Cambria County.