A Centers For Disease Control survey indicated 44% of U.S. high school students surveyed "felt hopeless" during the COVID-19 pandemic – with 24% indicating they went hungry at times because there wasn't enough food at home.
The nationwide survey of 7,700 students was taken during the first six months of 2021 – including a period death rates were at their highest among Americans – and sheds more light on the toll the pandemic may have inflicted on teens, officials said.
Among the findings, 37% of high school students said they experienced poor mental health, 29% said a parent or another adult in their home lost their job, and one in 10 indicated they were hit, kicked or otherwise abused during that period.
“These data echo a cry for help,” said CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created traumatic stressors that have the potential to further erode students’ mental well-being."
But the centers' research also shows "that surrounding youth with the proper support can reverse these trends and help our youth now and in the future.”
Students from 128 public and private schools were surveyed anonymously.
With the questionnaires given during the first six months of 2021, the annual survey followed data previously gathered that showed teen mental health was already on the decline overall before the pandemic, the CDC reported in a release to media.
Children and Youth Services officials across much of the nation have also been trying to raise awareness about rising cases as the pandemic lingered.
On Tuesday, Somerset County Children and Youth Services Administrator Doug Walters said worldwide stresses have created "challenging times" for those who strive to protect children.
In 2021, Somerset County's caseload of reports that were assessed or investigated rose 6% – to 1,155 in 2021.
Walters stressed that ongoing partnerships with fellow advocates, educators, law enforcement and mental health agencies remained key to addressing the issue – as well as outreach to alert the community about warning signs and consequences of abuse.
On the national level, CDC officials said their survey also showed "school connectedness" provided critical protection for students during COVID-19.
• Youth who felt connected to adults and peers at school were significantly less likely to report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness (35% vs. 53% compared to students who did not feel "connected").
• Thoughts of attempting suicide differed similarly (14% vs. 26%).
“School connectedness is a key to addressing youth adversities at all times – especially during times of severe disruptions,” said Kathleen A. Ethier, director of CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health. “Students need our support now more than ever, whether by making sure that their schools are inclusive and safe or by providing opportunities to engage in their communities and be mentored by supportive adults.”
• Overall, lesbian, gay and bisexual youth, as well as female youth in general, reported higher levels of poor mental health during the survey period. Approximately 75% of LGBT youth indicated they suffered "emotional abuse" in the home and one in five said they were physically abused.
“In the face of adversity, support from schools, families, and communities protects adolescents from potentially devastating consequences,” said Jonathan Mermin, who leads the CDC's center for monitoring and addressing school-based health.
“These data tell us what works," he added, imploring those entities to take the matter seriously.
COVID-19 cases
Daily COVID-19 data was not updated for a second day in a row through the state Department of Health's online Dashboard as of Thursday.
Pennsylvania Department of Health officials blamed a "technical issue with the file that updates the dashboard."
"We are working to resolve it," officials responded in an email.
Aggregate data indicated Cambria County recorded 34,529 cases as of the most current update, which was 14 higher than the Tuesday update.
Somerset County has 18,684 cases, while Bedford County had 10,963.
