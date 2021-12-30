JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two of 2021’s top stories in the Cambria-Somerset region were also important national stories for the year.
For the second consecutive year, COVID-19, the often-deadly disease caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, dominated the world news.
The year began with the pandemic’s largest-yet surge peaking and new vaccines being rolled out incrementally.
At first, the vaccine was only available to those with significant health issues, frontline medical and emergency workers and nursing home residents. As more segments of the population became eligible, the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency, Conemaugh Health System, the Highlands Health free medical clinic, Richland Family Health Clinic and others set up mass vaccination sites.
When those clinics stopped attracting big crowds, the vaccine providers shifted tactics, setting up smaller vaccine sites in neighborhoods, churches and public housing communities.
Meanwhile, the pandemic’s December-January surge dissipated until a brief spring uptick pushed COVID-19 numbers higher again.
New case counts and death rates dropped for much of the summer, even as the new delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.
Case counts began to trend higher in the fall and skyrocketed in December. Record-high single-day increases in case counts were recorded in December as the new omicron variant became the nation’s dominant strain.
Flight 93 anniversary
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks put Somerset County in the national spotlight with new features and programs for Flight 93 National Memorial.
The anniversary brought interest and accelerated development of a September 11 National Memorial Trail linking the Pentagon, Flight 93 National Memorial and Ground Zero in New York.
The days leading up to the anniversary date featured a number of special events. The Patriot Park Global War on Terrorism was dedicated on property near Flight 93 National Memorial, and a new Veterans Museum was dedicated on Plank Road in Somerset. Frank Siller, founder of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visited the memorial for a program during his walking journey from Washington to Ground Zero.
The Sept. 11 observance at the memorial included speeches by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George Bush and a private visit with Flight 93 family members by President Joe Biden. Crew members of the USS Somerset were on hand, and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra provided a free afternoon concert.
Dam scare
Flash flooding on the Little Conemaugh River around Wilmore during Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1 also attracted some national attention, thanks to what turned out to be a misleading report that the Wilmore Dam had failed.
Emergency officials said residents downstream of the dam were evacuated as a precaution as waters rose, and that the dam performed as it was designed to.
Waters topped the main spillway by several feet and briefly topped an emergency spillway designed for major storms such as the September deluge, county officials said.
Homes in Wilmore did receive flooding, with up to four feet of water in some basements, and river levels were up around the region.
Festivals return
With COVID-19 numbers trending lower over the summer, events such as the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, PolkaFest and Cambria County’s American Legion County Fair returned to full operations.
Planning the events required versatility in a changing environment, said Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown’s executive director. But the 2021 Thunder in the Valley celebration came back strong – helped by nice weather.
There was no question that the event “exceeded expectations,” she said. “I think we hit a home run this year – certainly better than 2019.”
Four deadly fires
Four fatal fires this year in the city of Johnstown killed six people, including four children, making it the most deadly year for fires in more than a decade, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
On May 30, a fire on Clover Street in Moxham claimed the lives of Collin Ferguson, 5, and his 4-year-old sister, Feya Ferguson.
Four months later, Zy’vre Gaines, 8, and Nakiya Success, 15, died in a Sept. 29 fire on Highland Avenue, also in the Moxham section.
Less than two weeks after the Highland Avenue fire, Joanne L. Peoples, 73, died in an Oct. 10 fire in her Connor Tower apartment. The most recent victim, Eric Moran, 48, died in a Dec. 12 fire at Oakhurst Homes.
Downtown renewal
The year brought renewed interest and major investments to the downtown business district. Numerous groups are lining up with development plans that include retail centers, restaurants, residential spaces and offices up and down Main Street and along side streets.
The Tribune-Democrat has documented a list of nearly 30 projects in development downtown.
Here are some more news stories that got attention in 2021, listed in chronological order.
- Indiana Regional Medical Center in February was certified by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
- Market Basket supermarket on Scalp Avenue announced in February that the business was sold to McAneny Brothers.
- Fire swept through the rectory and social hall of Holy Family Parish in February in Hooversville.
- Heavy rain and melting snow closed several roads around Meyersdale in March as the Casselman River crested just three inches short of flooding its banks.
- Maestro James Blachly won a Grammy Award in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category in March for his orchestra’s recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.”
- Four girls, ages 12 to 14, were charged in April with arson for a Ferndale fire, allegedly telling police they were “bored.”
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center broke ground in April on the first major addition to the main hospital in 20 years. The $79 million “D” building will consolidate many of the hospital’s cardiac services.
- Retired Ebensburg Borough Manager Daniel Penatzer in April was named acting city manager for Johnstown.
- Construction began in May on Competitive Power Ventures’ Maple Hill Solar, a 100-megawatt solar farm near Portage.
- SkyWest Airlines’ new jet service between Johnstown, Washington and Chicago sent ticket sales soaring over the summer to levels not seen in more than a decade.
- Reconstruction of the Franklin Street Bridge created some delays and detours for from July until the new span reopened in October.
- Johnstown Galleria was sold to its creditor, U.S. Bank National Association, at a Cambria County sheriff’s sale in September.
- The Holiday Inn-Downtown Johnstown was sold at auction in September to Inderpal Singh and Priya Vij.
- Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was arrested on sex charges in October.
- Conemaugh Power Plant’s closing was announced in November.
- Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, and Logan J. Pringle, 17, who were allegedly “in the planning stages of a school shooting” at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, were arrested in December.
