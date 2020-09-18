The 2020 Laurel Highlands Conservation Landscape Trail Summit will be held virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday, organizers said.
Presentations planned for the two-day event included “The Greenway Imperative: Connecting Communities and Landscapes for a Sustainable Future,” “Evolving Users: How Technology & Societal Factors are Changing the Way People Use Trails” and “Trail Maintenance & Design in These Changing Times,” among others.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn will deliver the opening message.
Registration can be done online at www.pecpa.org/LHCLTS2020. The event is being presented by DCNR, Pennsylvania Land Trust Association and Pennsylvania Environmental Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.