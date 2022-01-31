BEDFORD, Pa. – A Wisconsin native charged with firing at a Schellsburg man who confronted the group he was marching alongside in 2020 has waived his right to a formal arraignment on his charges.
Through his Pittsburgh attorney, Orsino Von Thurman, 38, entered the waiver in the Bedford County Court of Common Pleas last week, online court documents show.
He is being represented by attorney Turahn Jenkins.
A tentative trial date is not yet listed.
Thurman, whose address is now Dravosburg, Allegheny County, was released on bond on June 22. He is now awaiting trial for charges related to the shooting.
Thurman is also awaiting a trial tentatively scheduled for May on charges of domestic battery, unlawful weapon possession and child abduction in DeWitt County, Illinois.
