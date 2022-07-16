JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – On Saturday evening some of the Quecreek miners sat with former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker at Jennerstown Speedway and took in the races.
The group of men didn't appear to be those forever bonded by an accident that captured the world's attention.
Instead, they looked like old friends hanging out together and for them, that's what the night was.
"It's just nice being here," Robert "Boogie" Pugh said.
Schweiker agreed.
"I'm having a blast," he said. "It's good to see everyone."
It was the miners' night at the races and the men, along with Schweiker, were honored for the 20th anniversary of the Quecreek Mine Rescue that took just miles away from the track.
Throughout the evening the Jennerstown announcers thanked the men for attending and reminded the crowd of the recovery of nine men who survived being trapped deep underground in a flooded mine for nearly 80 hours.
Schweiker credited the Somerset County first responders for their tenacity, professionalism and perseverance that led to the rescue.
He said their spirit made the emergency response stronger.
"We showed the commonwealth, the world 20 years ago, the miraculous outcomes that occur when we work together," Schweiker said.
Prior to and during the races, the men spent time catching up with each other.
Schweiker compared it to a family reunion where they talked about changes in their lives and remembered Dennis Hall, one of the Quecreek nine who died in May.
"I can't believe it's been that long," Ron Hileman said. "A lot of memories still there."
Saturday's event was just one of many set for the coming week at the rescue site museum, 151 Haupt Rd., Somerset.
For a full list of happenings, visit www.quecreekrescue.org.
The miners in attendance, Blaine Mayhugh, John Phillippi, John Unger, Pugh, Hileman, Thomas "Tucker" Foy, and Schweiker were recognized at intermission as well.
Announcers provided an update on each of the men while they stood in the winner's circle.
Hall was also remembered at that time.
"Those guys deserve all the recognition," Nate Regotti said.
The speedway announcer reflected on the time since the rescue and added that he hopes the men are still honored 20 years from now and 200 years after that.
"We're so thankful they came out to enjoy some notoriety," Regotti said.
Pugh said he was thankful for all the events, as did the others.
"I'm really appreciative that they still think of us," Phillippi said. "It's humbling."
It was an honor for his family as well.
"It's pretty cool that they're still recognizing them 20 years later," his daughter-in-law, Megan Phillippi, said.
Chirs Phillippi, the miner's son, said the anniversary brings back a lot of memories and that it's meaningful to have his father and the others acknowledged.
The same was true for Leslie Mayhugh, wife of Blaine Mayhugh and daughter of Foy.
"We're very blessed to be here," she said.
All of the men agreed that although they still think about what happened in July 2002, they also recognize that they can't dwell on it.
"You don't want to remember," Foy said.
