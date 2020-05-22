Two area watershed groups received mini-grants from a partnership fund that includes the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.
The Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, which works to protect the Kiski-Conemaugh watershed, and the Ashville-based Clearfield Creek Watershed, were among 23 organizations in 12 counties to receive a share of $30,000 during the groups’ 202 allocations.
Other area awardees include the Blacklick Creek Watershed Association in Indiana County and Emigh Run/Lakeside Watershed in Clearfield County.
The grant program provides assistance to the region’s watershed groups and awards cover program expenses in three areas: water quality monitoring, watershed restoration and organizational promotion and outreach, organizers said.
