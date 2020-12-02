A Johnstown man was one of two people indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Pittsburgh on charges that they violated federal narcotics and firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
The four-count indictment named Isiaha Waulk, 24, formerly of Barron Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, and Derik Carothers, 25, formerly of Washington, Pennsylvania.
The indictment charged that, on or about Oct. 20, 2019, Waulk and Carothers conspired to distribute crack cocaine and that they were found in possession of firearms and ammunition. Both men had previously been convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for more than one year, according to Brady’s office; federal law prohibits anyone convicted of such a crime from possessing firearms.
