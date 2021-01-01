Two people were transported to UPMC Somerset with minor injuries following a storm-related crash Friday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Somerset, a county 911 supervisor said.
But while Friday’s winter storm was projected to drop as much as a quarter of an inch of ice on the region’s highest elevation, it was the only crash involving injuries reported in Cambria and Somerset counties as of 4 p.m., 911 officials said.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike wreck involved one car heading eastbound on the toll toad approximately four miles past Somerset, the Somerset 911 supervisor said.
Several separate incidents of cars off roadways across the county were reported that didn’t require medical transport.
No roads were closed or outages were reported, 911 officials added.
While freezing rain and winter precipitation fell off and on for several hours, a warm-up – and rain – overnight should take care of the issue by Saturday morning, National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said.
An advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday, projecting ice levels ranging from a “glaze” to quarter-inch thick coating.
“By 8 p.m., the precipitation should turn to regular rain and conditions should improve overnight – especially on the roadways,” he said, noting temperatures will rise.
The coming week will likely bring some precipitation – including a little bit of snow Sunday into Monday – but temperatures should be “very normal for this time of year throughout the week,” Tyburski said.
Expect highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s, he said.
