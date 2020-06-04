Watering hanging baskets in Ebensburg

Elizabeth Keim and Ron Springer, Ebensburg Borough employees, water two of the 52 hanging baskets with Miracle-Gro along South Center Street on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Elizabeth Keim and Ron Springer, Ebensburg Borough employees, water two of the 52 hanging baskets with Miracle-Gro along South Center Street on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you