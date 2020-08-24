Plans for McNally Bridge will include a safety measure some in the community have been seeking for years – protective fencing.
The span is in line for a $2.5 million overhaul next year, PennDOT officials confirmed.
The 1,388-foot-long landmark, which carries U.S. Route 219 across the Cambria-Somerset line, high above the Stonycreek River, is expected to undergo renovations next summer, PennDOT District 9 spokeswoman Tara Callahan-Henry told The Tribune-Democrat.
Conemaugh Township officials were notified of the upcoming work by letter from the department this month, advising the board of supervisors that the steel-girder bridge will see work on its deck and parapets, while medians alongside the travel lanes will be increased from 32 inches to 42 inches.
Also, 10-foot-high "protective fencing" is to be installed on both sides of the bridge "as a safety measure," PennDOT Safety Press Officer Monica Jones added.
A small group of local residents, including PA Link Lead Coordinator Michelle Younkin and Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic CEO Jepser Nielsen, spent more than two years building support for fencing to be included in the project.
The group, which also worked with Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky, said it conducted research into suicide "magnet bridges" in Pennsylvania and found that the addition of protective fencing saves lives.
Adding that barrier also sends a message of hope to those who are struggling: "Your community cares about you. Your life matters," Younkin said.
Those 10 feet of metal fencing might buy someone the precious seconds needed to reconsider the step – or give someone else the opportunity to intervene, project advocates said.
The Cambria County and Somerset County coroners' offices have responded to death investigations at the scene "too many times" over the years, Lees said, and the landmark has earned a "stigma" for being a place people go to end their lives.
Many times, people make the decision to commit suicide before being able to step back and realize the finality of the act – as well as the ripple effect of anguish it causes for friends and family, said Lees, whose office partners in the Yellow Ribbon Program to help surviving family members cope.
There's no 100% effective solution to stopping people from taking their own lives, Lees said.
"But if having that fence there saves one life, it's worth it," he said. "All it takes is a second to hesitate – a moment to reconsider."
Because sometimes that's all people need, Lees said.
"We want people to stay alive and get the support that they need," Younkin said.
The group urged anyone struggling or striving to get a loved one help to call the 24-7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
The fencing is just one small component to a larger project, which also includes structural steel and concrete work, and repairs to deteriorating deck drainpipes, PennDOT officials said.
Township officials said they were concerned that some of the repairs could necessitate short-term bridge closures and a lengthy detour. But Callahan-Henry said that current plans only call for reducing travel, at times, to one lane in each direction while work is underway.
"We will have at least one lane of traffic open across the bridge during construction," she said.
The project is expected to go out for bids later in the year.
