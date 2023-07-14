Eric Renner, CEO and president of 1st Summit Bank, has announced the planned opening of two new bank locations.
The 18th location will tentatively open in September on Sixth Avenue in the Eldorado neighborhood of Altoona, the third location in Blair County.
The 19th location will open in the fall in front of Eastgate Shopping Plaza along U.S. Route 30 in Greensburg and will add to the bank’s three existing Westmoreland County locations.
