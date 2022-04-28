JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – 1st Summit Bank has been named title sponsor for Johnstown PolkaFest, which will take place June 3 through 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
“I believe this is a perfect fit for the festival as well as for 1st Summit Bank, and it will help to ensure that the 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest will continue on as one of the best polka music festivals in the country,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown.
Eric Renner, CEO and president of 1st Summit Bank, said the event is great for the people of Johnstown and adds to the new growth and excitement happening in the city.
“The 1st Summit Bank Johnstown Polkafest is a staple event in our community,” he said. “As a community-minded organization, 1st Summit Bank is actively engaged in strengthening and supporting the events that make our hometown a special place.”
The event, which is now in its 24th year, draws over 10,000 people to the area from multiple states, generating visitor spending throughout the community.
“This partnership with Visit Johnstown to help continue the strong tradition of PolkaFest was a no-brainer,” said Sean McCool, 1st Summit Bank’s public relations and communications manager. “We are delighted to be associated with the festival for years to come.”
The entertainment schedule will feature Polish and Slovenian-style music from award winning bands, including Buffalo Concertina All Stars and Seven.
