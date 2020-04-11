April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and 1st Summit Bank joined the community-wide effort to raise awareness. While also supporting social distancing, 1st Summit Bank is doing what it can through donations like this to Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
The Cambria County non-profit's program Pinwheels for Prevention brings attention to the bright future all kids deserve and how we can help reduce their trauma. 1st Summit Bank gets creative with community involvement and social distancing by helping victims of child abuse.
1st Summit Bank is sharing their support with customers doing their banking at their drive-thru in Richland. The display of pinwheels serves as a symbol of the positive effect we can have when we all work together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.