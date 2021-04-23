Keith R. Santee has been promoted to regulatory audit supervisor at 1st Summit Bank in Richland Township.
He will be responsible for maintaining compliance with FDICI, communicating with management as it relates to all internal audits, and supervising audit staff on testing and documentation.
Santee joined 1st Summit Bank in 2016. He is a certified internal auditor and is a graduate of Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking.
Former president of West Suburban Little League, has continued to serve the community and has been a recipient of 1st Summit's Volunteer of the Year award.
Santee has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Missouri Western State College and a master's degree in business administration from Marymount University.
