JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – 1st Summit Bank renamed its financial services center in honor of the late Elmer Laslo, the bank's former president and CEO who especially enjoyed counseling customers on their finances.
Laslo passed away in January at age 74 after a two-year battle with leukemia. He dedicated 45 years to the 1st Summit organization.
With close customers and family gathered Tuesday at the bank's main office, Eric Renner, Laslo’s successor as the bank’s CEO and president, unveiled the newly named Elmer C. Laslo Financial Services Center.
"I am impressed with the many contributions Elmer made to the bank, its customers and the community," Renner said. "Elmer dedicated 45 years to our 1st Summit Bank organization. He started when there were three community offices at around $17 million; we are now at 17 community offices at $1.36 billion. So, a lot of growth over those 45 years."
Renner said one particular activity Laslo enjoyed was talking with people about saving money to reach their goals.
"He loved to help people from a financial perspective, help them plan whether they were business owners, everyday consumers or employees of the bank," Renner said. "He loved helping folks figure out how to save money, invest for the future, use debt wisely and plan for retirement."
The financial service center, with its large windows that allow natural light to shine through, was Laslo's vision, Renner said. It was a conversational part of the bank, separate from the transactional side of the business.
"We thought it would be most fitting to rename the financial services center after Elmer and his legacy," Renner said.
In an interview after the dedication, Laslo's wife, Margaret Laslo; daughter Jill (Laslo) Bauer, and granddaughter Julia Bauer, said they want to continue to give back to the community the way he had done.
In addition to his duties to the bank, Laslo was active on many civic and nonprofit boards in Johnstown. Julia, 15, said she's been volunteering in the community with her grandfather since she was a little girl.
Laslo was a strong supporter of the Flood City Music Festival, PolkaFest and the Community Arts Center of Cambria County – all of which Julia has volunteered to help.
"His legacy will live on," she said.
Jill (Laslo) Bauer said her father would be humbled by the honor of having the bank's financial services center named after him.
"My dad was very humble and wanted everyone to do the best they could professionally and personally," she said. "To see this bank area be dedicated to him, he would be so thrilled and would turn it around and say its success was everyone else's doing."
Margaret Laslo said her husband loved the bank and the Johnstown community.
"I was happy to share him with the bank," she said. "It meant so much to him, and me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.