JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area teachers are being celebrated for making a difference in their student's lives.
1st Summit Bank, in partnership with the Altoona Curve, has announced the 2023 Teachers of the Year award, and it recognizes educators who lend their passion and skills to educating the next generation.
"The Curve has been doing an iteration of this for a few years now and they were looking for a partner to come in and be able to really boost this and make it a more viable program," said Sean McCool, public relations and communications manager at 1st Summit Bank.
Nate Bowen, Altoona Curve general manager, said everyone has a favorite teacher who helped them through hard times while they were in school.
"The Altoona Curve is proud to partner with 1st Summit Bak to recognize and honor the great teachers we have in Central Pennsylvania," he said.
Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in the Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Clearfield counties region were nominated by students who were asked to submit a few paragraphs on why their teacher deserved to be recognized wth the award.
Over 130 nominations were received and a committee of 1st Summit Bank and Altoona Curve members narrowed it down to three recipients.
"We selected who we felt were the most deserving," McCool said. "We're excited to honor them and congratulate them."
This year's award winners are Jamie Murphy, a ninth- and 10th-grade English teacher at Cambria Heights High School; Kristen Blackburn, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Windber Area Middle School; and Lisa Harper, a teacher at Juniata Gap Elementary School in Altoona.
"The submissions were heartfelt and legitimate coming straight from the mouths of students and it means more, and it means more to the teachers, too," McCool said.
Winners will be honored with an on-field ceremony during Teacher Appreciation Night prior to the 4 p.m. Saturday Altoona Curve game at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
They'll receive a $100 prize as well as special gifts from 1st Summit Bank and the Altoona Curve.
"Teachers give so much of themselves, especially coming out of what we went through in 2020 and 2021, and you recognize how much teachers mean to our students and families," McCool said. "This also fits the mission of the bank. We want to see our communities grow and see the people in our community succeed, and it starts in our schools."
