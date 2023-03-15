JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – These competitions will have you getting your cheer on.
The Encore Cheerleading Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“A lot of these teams are coming from the Pittsburgh area,” said Justin Mizen, event coordinator. “Anyone who wants to sign up and compete at this event can. Typically because of where it’s located, it’s a lot of the Pittsburgh and West Virginia teams that show up for the event.”
Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with competition starting at 9 a.m.
The championship is an all-star competition that draws elite cheerleaders.
Each day will have two sessions.
“There’s a mix of different levels of cheerleading and this one goes up to Level 5, and within those levels, there’s different divisions,” Mizen said.
The second day of competition has the potential for bids to be awarded to The Summit, The D2 Summit, The Youth Summit, The Regional Summit and U.S. Finals.
“Some of the teams have already hit their goal and they’re doing a showcase, but other teams are trying to get bids,” Mizen said. “Those teams are trying to get as much input from the judges as they can, and they’ll go to multiple competitions throughout the year to try to improve their scores. There’s also points they can win for The League series, and if you win that, you can win upwards of $500,000.”
He said the competition is expecting 500 competitors along with 1,200 spectators.
“With the competition being here for two days, some people will come on Friday and stay until Sunday, and some come on the day of competition,” Mizen said.
The championship is making a return to Johnstown after bringing it to the arena last year.
“It went over really well,” Mizen said. “I loved the facility and the staff there was great. We signed a three-year contract with the arena, and we’re in the second year.”
Competition continues
Competition will continue on April 1 and 2 at 1st Summit Arena with the Spirit Sports Nationals championship, which is coming to the area for the first time.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with competition starting at 9 a.m.
The event also will feature all-star cheerleading for elite competition.
“The production is different for this, and there will be more teams showing up for this as well,” Mizen said.
The second day of competition will have teams seeking bids for The Summit, The D2 Summit, The Youth Summit, The Regional Summit and U.S. Finals, along with points for The League series.
“It will be a different panel of judges from this weekends competition,” Mizen said. “Teams are always trying to get more eyes on their routines so they can make adjustments.”
Admission for the competitions is $25 for one day or $45 for two days for adults; $20 for one day or $35 for two days for children, seniors and military; and free for children 5 and younger.
Tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, visit www.varsity.com/en and www.varsity.com/news/insider- info-2023-spirit-sports-pittsburgh-nationals.
