1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s broadband network will likely soon receive a major upgrade.
On Monday, the venue’s authority voted to finalize a bid process for the work.
“Right now, the infrastructure in the building is antiquated,” Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman, said.
“There are several different networks that don’t talk to each other. … We’re looking to upgrade the infrastructure here to make it a unified network so that all the systems will talk to each other.”
The plan will also include getting good WiFi for “anybody that comes into the building,” according to Glessner.
Bids will be received and presentations given before the authority makes a decision on what company to hire.
Last week, The Esport Company and Greater Johnstown Community YMCA announced plans to hold TEC Con at the arena on July 15-17.
“The more we can do to upgrade the infrastructure here, the more we can facilitate those kinds of events com- ing into the area,” Glessner said.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
