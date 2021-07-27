When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial sat empty for months – no concerts, no sporting events, no ceremonies – there were still bills to pay.
So the expenses added up.
But now, some relief has arrived. The War Memorial Authority recently learned it has received $869,000 in funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The arena received the full amount requested, based off a SVOG formula that included multiple components – among them lost revenue, utility costs and staffing expenses, dating back to March 2020.
Facilities manager Jean Desrochers, an ASM Global employee, called the funding “incredibly important.”
Desrochers added: “As we continue to recover, government funding and the ongoing support of the community are crucial for the survival of this historical venue. We look forward to being fully operational again and being a vital part of the local economy.”
The authority has formed a subcommittee to handle the grant, which will require budgeting, auditing, adherence to guidelines.
“We’ve got some homework to do,” said Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman.
By the summer of 2020, the War Memorial had lost an estimated $250,000 due to the pandemic. Glessner credits Desrochers, who took over operations last July, for being able to “ease the bleeding” in several ways, including putting utilities on payment plans, reducing employee headcount, canceling services and adjusting the arena’s naming rights deal.
“He's literally worked his tail off day in and day out to help us survive this whole pandemic,” Glessner said. “The arena will survive this because of his efforts. He's left no stone unturned. He’s been creative. He’s worked the streets.”
