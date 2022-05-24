JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County War Memorial Authority officials are starting to do the heavy lifting to add a fitness center inside the arena.
The plan is in the early stages – but authority officials said Monday they hope to engage with an engineering firm this summer to develop designs needed to add a center in the rear of 1st Summit Arena’s second floor.
“Several” groups, including local hockey teams, have expressed a willingness to help fund the project, which would be a collaborative effort with the Johnstown YMCA to increase health, wellness and athleticism within the city, Chairman Chris Glessner said.
“We’re looking at ways to coordinate programs between our two sites to keep people downtown,” Glessner said. “It could mean more opportunities for student athletes to train together, as well as parents who take their children to practice.”
Space for the center isn’t an issue.
A back portion of the arena’s upper floor has been used for storage for years. But issues such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as direct access to the room still need to be sorted out, Glessner said.
That’s where an engineering firm is needed, authority officials added.
Treadmills and weightlifting equipment are likely additions, but “once we sit down with an engineer and look at what is needed and what it’ll take to develop (a fitness center), we’ll have a much better idea what we’re looking at,” Glessner said.
“That’s probably mean getting a base option, a Cadillac option and something in between ... and seeing what we can afford,” he said.
Depending on how the fast that process moves forward, it’s possible the center could be developed by the end of the year, he added.
Fellow authority member Jessie Anderson said there is already excitement among the youth hockey community.
Arena officials surveyed local rink users about whether there was interest interest – and the response has seemed to be a resounding “yes,” she said, noting that many, including school teams, don’t have that option.
“There’s a lot of chatter. (The idea) has created a lot of enthusiasm,” Anderson said.
But there’s still a process to follow, Glessner said.
“There are still several more steps we have to clear,” he said.
