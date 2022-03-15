JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – City of Johnstown officials expect to select a new management organization for the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center by the end of May.
The ongoing search became necessary when Pasquerilla Enterprises, which managed the city-owned facility through its subsidiary Crown Conventions Center Company since May 2003, terminated its agreement in November, with an effective date of Feb. 28.
Proposals from interested parties are being accepted until noon on March 24.
Other steps in the process have already taken place, including when perspective bidders attended a tour on March 3, which City Manager Ethan Imhoff called “good news.”
At least one interested party is publicly known.
ASM Global, which manages 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, asked the War Memorial Authority for a recommendation to submit as part of its application. During a special meeting on Monday, the authority unanimously approved providing the recommendation.
The letter stated that “in our experience ASM maintains the staffing and resources to fully satisfy their obligations in the operation and management of our 3,700-seat area venue and the NCRC (North Central Recreation Center).”
“We’re just saying, ‘Yes, they’re our management firm, and yes we’re happy with the job they’re doing,’ ” Chris Glessner, the authority’s chairman, said.
Contract negotiations will begin after a party is selected.
The winning applicant will manage the facility, at 301 Napoleon St. in downtown Johnstown, and “protect the City’s capital investments through high quality maintenance, supervision of repairs and recommendations to the City on capital fund maintenance,” according to the request for proposal.
A 100-point system will be used in the selection process – background and qualifications (35 points), facilities management approach (35 points) and compensation proposal (30 points).
Select bidders may be asked to give presentations to city officials in April.
Imhoff told Johnstown City Council members that “certainly, we’ll update you after we learn more on the bidders” during a meeting last week.
The conference center needs structural, sewer and HVAC work done.
City officials expect to use $400,000 of the municipality’s American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief on updating the building.
