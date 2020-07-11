1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial is currently without a general manager.
Jason Blumenfeld was let go from the position on Friday by ASM Global, which promotes the venue, along with the North Central Recreation Center. ASM made the decision after receiving input from the Cambria County War Memorial Authority, according to that board's chairman, Chris Glessner.
Neither Glessner nor Blumenfeld would say if the decision was a firing or layoff.
Blumenfeld was the only employee to lose his job.
“There's a reduction in the overall number of employees for ASM at the arena here for cost-cutting purposes,” Glessner said.
No events have been taking place at the arena since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We advised ASM,” Glessner said. “We've been looking very hard at the budgets and we advised that some changes needed to be made, some reductions needed to be made. They listened. They reacted. They worked well with us.”
Board members only learned about ASM's decision on Friday.
When asked if he was surprised, Blumenfeld said, “With COVID-19 going on, you never know what could happen. I have a great relationship with ASM Global and Johnstown. Nothing really surprises me. But, at the same time, at this point, we were doing everything we can to reduce expenses.”
Regarding his future, Blumenfeld, said, “Right now, I'm just looking for some new opportunities.”
Blumenfeld had been in the position for little more than one year.
