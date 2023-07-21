JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A green, white and orange Irish spirit has come over Johnstown.
From Thursday through Saturday, the biennial Pennsylvania State Convention of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is taking place, mostly in the downtown area.
Bill McKinney, chairman of the local convention steering committee, said the Irish Catholic fraternal organization last held its convention locally in the 1930s. And, in Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough’s book “The Johnstown Flood,” there is a reference to the Hibernians being in the city for a convention at the time of the historic Great Flood of 1889.
Some 250 members are expected to attend this year.
“Really, we have a small division in Johnstown of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and to bring all the people from across the state to Johnstown, we’re really excited about it,” McCullough said.
AOH’s Our Lady of Knock, Cambria County, Division 1 has been working for two years to prepare for the convention, which usually only goes to Pittsburgh or Philadelphia. Pennsylvania AOH Vice President Denny Maher, from Allegheny County, said he was “wholeheartedly in favor of it” when Johnstown was selected as a host site.
“They have done a yeomen’s job putting on a good convention so far,” Maher said.
The activities started with a social event on Thursday that included live music by The Irish Pretenders and video horse racing at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. There will also be a pub crawl, concert at the State Theater of Johnstown and a banquet inside the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
“The men from Cambria County, their division that is hosting it, has been absolutely wonderful. … I think the guys nailed it,” Pennsylvania Ladies AOH President Maria Gallagher, from Philadelphia, said during an interview at the War Memorial. “Look at this event. Everybody’s having a great time. There’s music. What more could you ask for.”
The Hibernians will also conduct state business, such as electing officers. A Mass is scheduled to be held at St. John Gualbert Cathedral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.