JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown, has announced the following shows:
• Alter Bridge is bringing its Pawns & Kings Tour with special guest Sevendust and Mammoth WVH at 8 p.m. Aug. 13.
A presale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets start at $29.50.
• Summer Jam featuring Ja Rule, Ashanti, Ginuwine and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
The presale for 1st Summit Arena newsletter subscribers will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at www.ticketmaster.com.
The public sale for both shows will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or at the box office.
Tickets start at $45.
Information: 814-536-5156, www.1stsummitarena.com, or www.facebook.com/1stSummitArena.
