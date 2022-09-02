JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dionte Coleman and Kiera Nadolsky have been named the winners of 1st Summit Bank’s annual G.H. Miller and Jeanne W. McKelvey, Esq., Scholarship.
Both will receive $2,500 for tuition costs at the Pennsylvania-based school they’re attending in the fall.
“Being able to award this scholarship every year is one of the best things we do at 1st Summit Bank,” public relations and communications manager Sean McCool said. “It is an honor to help students reach their educational goals.”
Nadolsky is a Penn Cambria High School graduate who’s attending Duquesne University, while Coleman graduated from Johnstown Christian School and is enrolled at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
The pair were chosen as the winners after submitting essays that answered how they support and serve their communities and will continue to do so in the future.
“1st Summit Bank is a community-minded organization, and is always looking for ways to give back and support our neighbors,” McCool said.
“Both Dionte and Kiera embody this mindset to find ways to make our hometown a better place.”
