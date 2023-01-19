JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 1889 Foundation recently joined the ongoing collaborative effort to develop a full campus at the Center for Metal Arts in Johnstown by awarding a $250,000 grant to the academic institution.
A presentation of the funds took place earlier this month.
“We were really excited about this overall project, and we knew that they needed just a little bit to get them over the finish line for the first phase and into phase two,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said. “We always look at health and wellness obviously as our No. 1 focus area, but we saw this as extending into the social determinants of health.
“There’s a workforce development piece of it. There’s economic development.”
Center for Metal Arts has been located at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. and Cambria Iron Co. property, on Iron Street, since early 2018. It has been home to classes for artistic blacksmithing and toolmaking.
The center, working in conjunction with several organizations, including the Appalachian Regional Commission and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, has obtained more than $6.1 million in grants to develop the campus on property owned by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Plans are in the works to create concept sketches, refurbish buildings, build a campus gate, put together documentation to meet criteria for a historic preservation tax credit, design the Metal Arts Village and develop a corporate-led metals industry entry-level workforce training program in collaboration with Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
The project and funding is being administered by Pittsburgh Gateways, a nonprofit organization that supports community-based development in the state’s economically distressed areas.
“We are so happy to have partnered with Pittsburgh Gateways,” Patrick Quinn, the center’s executive director, said in a released statement.
“Their hard work is monumental in helping to accelerate CMA’s growth as an internationally renowned forging school. We look forward to continuing to work with them developing our campus to support our growing programs.”
