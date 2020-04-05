The “159Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunther Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe. New chapters are released each Sunday.
Available now:
Episode 4: Jarrod Bunk
The “159Inclined” team had a blast spending some time at Hope Cyclery with Jarrod Bunk. On this episode, you’ll get to learn about Bunk’s journey and decision to take a big risk and open his own bike shop in downtown Johnstown.
You’ll also get to hear about his inspiring vision of Hope Cyclery and how Hope Cyclery is doing far more to positively impact the Johnstown community beyond building, repairing and selling bikes. We’re excited to share this episode with everyone.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/. More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined. Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.