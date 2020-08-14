This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt.
“Scott’s journey is an inspirational one that demonstrates that if you believe in something and work hard at it, you can achieve it,” podcasters said.
“Thanks for listening and enjoy the show.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each Sunday.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
