The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each Sunday.
Episode 17: Adam Murphy, Sourceree
Our guest on the upcoming episode of “159 Inclined” is Adam Murphy, founder and president of Sourceree, a high-tech startup that fosters innovation across industry, government, military and academia.
His story is one that highlights perseverance, hard work, humility, taking risks, thinking outside the box and doing good for one’s hometown.
We hope you enjoy the show!
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.