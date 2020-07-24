The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each Sunday.
Episodes 19-20: Jeremy Shearer
For this week on “159 Inclined,” we have a special two-part series with Jeremy Shearer, co-founder (alongside with his wife, Jennifer) of Press Bistro and the Stone Bridge Brewery.
Part 1 of this series (available now) explores Jeremy’s journey from Boise, Idaho, to a Ph.D, to taking the risk with his wife to open up Press Bistro in downtown Johnstown, to their recent decision to close Press Bistro.
In Part 2 (premiering Sunday), you will hear from Jeremy about the Stone Bridge Brewery and what we can expect in the future.
Jeremy and Jennifer’s energy, passion for food, craft beer, creativity, risk-taking, innovation and artistry have helped make an enormous positive impact on the Greater Johnstown region so we’re excited to share this inside look at their journey.
We hope you enjoy the show and thanks for listening.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.