World War II combat veteran Joe Dona is featured Wednesday in a special Veterans Day edition of the “159 Inclined” podcast. Dona served on the USS Suwannee and participated in more than 14 battles and campaigns in both Africa and the South Pacific.
“His story is a reminder of the sacrifice that soldiers make for the United States,” the podcasters said. “Joe, we are grateful for your service and honored to have the chance to share your incredible story.
“Thanks for listening and enjoy the show.”
The “159 Inclined” podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
