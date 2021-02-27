This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast will be the final installment in the series, team members Will Brett and James Tucker said.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Brett, Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
“This weekend, Will and I will be airing our final episode of the 159 Inclined podcast,” Tucker said.
“On it, we reminisce about the journey we went on, creating over 50 episodes over the past year, the incredible guests we had on the show, and some of our most memorable moments.”
Tucker said the hosts will also thank individuals and organizations – such as the Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Gunter Leadership Program – for helping launch and sustain the podcast.
“For all those who listened and supported the podcast, thank you,” he said. “We hope you enjoyed the show!”
How to listen
The 159 Inclined show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
All past chapters of “159 Inclined” can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
